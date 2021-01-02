Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal go on romantic dinner date as they celebrate their one month anniversary; PICS

To celebrate their one month wedding anniversary, lovebirds Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal recently went on a dinner date and the pictures from it are giving us major couple goals.

Ever since Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have tied the knot, the duo has been dishing out major couple goals for everyone. After getting married in a grand wedding on December 1, the newlyweds had flown to Kashmir for a honeymoon and had been sharing a glimpse of it on social media. And, as Aditya and Shweta complete one month of their wedding anniversary, the duo went on a romantic dinner date in Mumbai to celebrate it. Later, the singer took to his social media handles to give us a glimpse of it while leaving everyone in awe of their chemistry.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya has shared a series of lovey-dovey pictures with Shweta as he wishes his beloved wife a Happy Month anniversary. In his caption, he wrote how easily the month passed and wished they should spend their lives together. The popular host also hilariously asked the paparazzi not to click their photos after they are done with the dinner as it is difficult for him to pull his stomach after a heavy meal.

Sharing the clicks, Aditya wrote in Hindi, "Happy #monthverysary to my dearest wifey.. मज़ाक़ मज़ाक में एक महीना भी बीत गया! ऐसे ही आपके साथ ख़ूबसूरती से सारी zindagi भी बीत जाएगी P.S. Paparazzi से गुज़ारिश है के कृपया dinner के बाद हमारी तस्वीरें ना खींचें क्यूँकि इतना भारी भोजन करके पेट को अंदर नहीं खींच पाता मैं.”

Take a look at Aditya Narayan’s Instagram post:

In the pictures, Aditya can be seen as all smiles as he posed for candid pictures with his wife. For the romantic outing, the actor opted for a black printed shirt with dark blue jeans along with a classic pair of black glasses. Shweta, on the other hand, looked lovely in a knee-length ochre-yellow dress. Needless to say, the duo looked like a match made in heaven.

Credits :Aditya Narayan Instagram

