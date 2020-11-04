Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal's wedding celebrations begin with the roka ceremony; See PHOTO

Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove Shweta Agarwal in December. Check out the latest picture from their Roka ceremony.

Aditya Narayan took his fans by surprise after having announced his wedding with Shweta Agarwal in December. The singer and reality show host has been grabbing headlines for quite some time owing to rumours of his wedding. The news about Aditya tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend has now put an end to all the speculations. The wedding festivities have already begun as the Roka ceremony of Aditya and Shweta has been commenced recently much to the excitement of the fans.

Now, a picture from the occasion has been doing rounds of social media and left everyone in complete awe. Aditya Narayan and Shweta posed with the rest of the family members including the former’s dad Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa Narayan. The singer looked dapper in a grey shirt and blue jeans while Shweta, on the other hand, appears ethereal in an embellished pink salwar kameez. The latter’s parents also looked happy in the picture.

Check it out below:

A day earlier, Aditya Narayan shared a lovey-dovey picture with ladylove Shweta in which he can be seen adorably holding her from behind. The singer has penned a long note along with the same that reads, “I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December.” He further writes, “We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December.”

