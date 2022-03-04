Aditya Narayan-Shweta become parents: Sugandha Mishra, Neeti Mohan, Priyank & more send wishes

Popular actor and singer, Aditya Narayan is now a dad. Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Aggarwal were blessed with a baby girl, a few days back. The singer shared the news on social media today. He had shared a post from his wedding day as he shared in the captions, “Elated to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22”.

Wishes from the entertainment industry and his fans have been pouring in on his post. Some of the wishes by celebs are-

Nivedita Basu, who said, “Congratulations on the arrival of Lakshmi”. Barkha Sengupta wrote, “Congratulations @adityanarayanofficial a daughter is a blessing ! Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest :)” Priyank Sharma wrote, “Congratulations to you both”. Anushka Sen and Tulsi Kumar said, “Congratulations”, Shantanu Maheshwari also wished them by writing, “Congratulations to you both!!!” Popular singer Neeti Mohan wrote, “Congratulations Aditya & Shweta on becoming parents . Love to all of you” Sugandha Mishra said, 'Wooh congratulations God Bless lik angel".

He shared his happiness of being a father with Bombay Times, “Everyone kept telling me that it would be a baby boy. But I secretly hoped that we would have a baby girl. I believe fathers are closest to their daughters, and I am happy that my little girl has arrived. Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now.”

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal tied the wedding knot on 1st December 2020 and they welcomed their daughter on 24th February 2022.



