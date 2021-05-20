  1. Home
Aditya Narayan speaks on Indian Idol 12’s criticism; Feels IPL ended that’s why people are venting anger

Aditya Narayan finally speaks on the ongoing controversy regarding Indian Idol season 12. He feels IPL suspension is making people angry.
The reality singing show Indian Idol season 12 has been badly criticized by the audience. The show judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and contestants are being trolled by the fans for not doing justice to the legacy of legendary singer Kishore Kumar in a special episode that aired recently.  The late and veteran singer’s son Amit Kumar had appeared on the show. And now finally host Aditya Narayan has decided to speak up about the controversy around the show. 

He said that people vented their anger at the show, the judges and the participants because IPL (Indian Premier League) has been suspended. In an interview with Bollywood Spy, the singer said, “Mother and father have taken over the TV remotes and the younger generation is unhappy because IPL has ended. I feel this void too. I even made those cricket teams on phone apps. From the last year, we are watching everything which is coming on TV as we have so much time.”   

Reacting to Amit Kumar’s comment, he said that he is a senior member of the fraternity and has appeared on the show more than once. “He could have told the makers if something was bothering him. We are putting our best effort with limited resources. Due to pandemic, we have been shooting in Daman with limited rehearsals,” he added.

To note, the controversy started after the legendary singer’s son said that he was asked to praise the contestant and did not enjoy it at all. The fans were also very upset from the presentation and said that judges, contestants ruined legendary singer’s songs.

