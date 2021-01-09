Aditya Narayan spills beans about his love story with wife Shweta Agarwal; Says ‘Initially she rejected me’

In a recent episode of Indian Idol 12, newlyweds Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal opened up about their love story. The host revealed that it was love at first sight for him.

In the latest family special episode of Indian Idol 12, host Aditya Narayan was accompanied by his wife Shweta Agarwal and parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. Aditya and Shweta tied the knot last year on December 1 at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai. Before getting married, they were in a relationship for over ten years. However, during the latest episode of the show, Aditya spilled the beans about his love story with Shweta. In the promo, Shweta can be seen saying that they met while shooting for their debut film Shaapit in 2010. She also said that for one year they were just ‘okay friends’.

She further said that initially Aditya tried very hard to woo her during several events. After that, we can see Aditya saying that it was ‘love at first sight’ for him and he knew from the very beginning that Shweta was the one for him. “I didn’t want to supersede what was going on aur mujhe uss moment mein rehna tha lekin kahin na kahin andar ek awaaz aa gayi thi ki, ‘Boss, yeh hi hai. Samajh jao, jitna jaldi samjho, aapke liye achcha hai’ (and I wanted to live the moment but somewhere, there was a voice within me that said, ‘She is the one. The sooner you understand it, the better it is for you’),” he said.

He further said that it was his mother Deepa who played the cupid for them. He said that his mother convinced Shweta to go out on a date with him. “Shuruwat mein inhone mujhe bohot pyaar se, bohot vinamrata se kai baar reject kiya. In fact, mujhe thanks bolna chahiye mumma ko. Ek din mummy ne bola, ‘Agli baar jab tum Shweta ko milo, tum phone kar dena mujhe’ (In the beginning, she politely rejected me many times. I should thank my mother for bringing us together. My mother told me to give her a call the next time I meet Shweta),” Aditya concluded.

Meanwhile, owing to the restrictions of the Covid-19, the duo recently enjoyed a short honeymoon in Kashmir.

Credits :Sony Tv Instagram

