Aditya Narayan's daughter Tvisha meets Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh; See adorable PIC

Aditya Narayan and Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa share a very close bond with each other. The singer-host is often seen on the couple's home production series, The Khatra Khatra Show, and even at family functions. They are a part of each other's highs and lows. Interestingly, they embraced parenthood around the same time with a gap of 38 days. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal were blessed with a baby girl, Tvisha on February 24, whereas Bharti and Haarsh welcomed their baby boy, Laksh on April 3 this year.

On Friday, it was these babies' reunion when Tvisha met Laksh. Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal posted a picture of her with both the munchkins on her lap. The smile on her face spoke volumes about the joy of these babies meeting each other. Shweta wore a simple white cotton dress with blue floral prints on it and looked pretty. Tvisha was seen in a peach outfit with her lovely hairdo and Laksh wore a blue and grey attire with a bib. Aditya Narayan dropped a sweet comment on the photo and wrote, "All cutie pies in one frame (sic)".

Take a look at the picture here:

About Bharti and Haarsh's son

Talking about Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son, Laksh, he is fondly called 'Golla' by his parents and well-wishers. The new parents often share photos and videos with their little bundle of joy on Instagram and YouTube. Gola also has a dedicated social media account and several fan clubs in his name. The parents took Laksh on his first trip to Goa where the couple had a beach wedding. Bharti even took Laksh to meet his maternal grandmother a few days ago. Sharing about their baby, Haarsh and Bharti, in their vlog said, Golla is a calm boy and sleeps peacefully at night.

About Aditya and Shweta's daughter

About Aditya and Shweta's daughter Tvisha. The parents keep sharing adorable photos of the baby girl on social media. Tvisha's photos with her veteran singer-grandfather Udit Narayan are most-loved. These new parents have also documented the journey of their first baby girl.

Also Read | Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa answer fan questions about Laksh in latest vlog; Watch

