Aditya Nayaran all set to host Indian Idol 12 after recovering from COVID 19; To be joined by a new judge

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan is back on the sets for hosting after recovering from COVID 19. The show will have a new set of judges in upcoming episodes.

Prominent singer and son of Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan has been consistently hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol, for the past many years. The actor was away from Season 12 of the show for some time as he had tested COVID 19 positive along with his wife. The singer was in home isolation for the past few days and now he has fully recovered. He will soon be seen on the sets of the show as he is a most loved host.

There are some other changes in the show also in the upcoming episodes. As per the reports, the judges of the show Indian Idol namely Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Neha Kakkar will not be seen in the upcoming episodes. Instead of them, there will be new judges duo namely music director Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. Anu Malik was previously also part of the show but he had left due to the #metoo charges on him. But now he is back on the show as its judge. The show is being shot at Daman and its upcoming episode is shot there.

Regarding the host, in the absence of Aditya Narayan, the actors Rithvik Dhananjay and Jay Bhanushali have hosted few episodes of the show.

Aditya Narayan was taking care of himself for the past few days as he had tested positive. He had informed his fans through social media about his health and requested the fans to keep him in prayers.

The show Indian Idol 12 is quite popular among the audience owing to its talented singers including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita, Shanmukhpriya, Sawai Bhatt, Mohammad Danish, etc.

Also read- Indian Idol 12: Baba Ramdev recalls taking sanyaas on Ram Navami 27 years ago: This is the day I got new life

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×