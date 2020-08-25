Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh’s Ishq Subhan Allah to END soon; Kabir and Zara to have a happy ending?

Ishq Subhan Allah featuring Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh in the lead roles is all set to go off-air soon. Here's how Kabir and Zara's story will come to an end.

Ishq Subhan Allah which got an extension, and witnessed Eisha Singh's return a few months ago, is all set to bid goodbye to the viewers soon. Yes, Ishq Subhan Allah starring Adnan Khan (Kabir) Eisha Singh (Zara) will go off-air soon. According to the sources, the show will come to an end with Kabir and Zara's reunion. While an official notice is yet to be given to the cast of about Ishq Subhan Allah's closure, sources revealed to the Times of India that the show will bid adieu is prepping up for its wrap.

Ishq Subhan Allah will bid adieu to the viewers soon, while it may be disappointing, but fans will get to see a happy ending for Kabir and Zara. A source close to Ishq Subhan Allah shared with confirmed and its ending, revealing that they have not received any official intimation yet. However, they have heard that the shoot will wrap up sometime in September, and the last episode will be aired in October beginning. The source added that the TRP of Ishq Subhan Allah dipped before the COVID-19 crisis, and it was planned to pull the plug of shows that were not fairing well.

But, back then, the replacement of Ishq Subhan Allah was not ready, and hence the show continued. Further, revealing details of the end, the source said that the makers of the show have planned a happy ending for the fans. 'Kabir and Zara will reunite and get married,' shared the source.

The source further said that Ishq Subhan Allah has run its course, and the audiences have enjoyed it. The cast and crew have done their best to entertain viewers with a beautiful story, and it should end on a happy note, instead of it being dragged.

When Eisha Singh was asked about ISA's closure the actress said that she is not aware of what the makers are planning for the show ahead. She reiterated that she has no information about the show ending. Further, Eisha said that she has returned to Ishq Subhan Allah for a limited period of time, and has another commitment, which the makers are aware of. She revealed that her stint in the show is two-and-a-half months and whether the makers will continue with ISA after her exit, is not known to her. 'I will always cherish this association. I would love to return to ‘ISA’ after my commitment is over and if the makers like me to,' shared Eisha.

Fresh episodes of Ishq Subhan Allah aired from July 13, 2020, post the COVID-19 lockdown. What are your thoughts on the show going off-air? Let us know in the comment section below.

