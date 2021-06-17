Adnan Khan OPENS UP on show Ishq Subhan Allah; Says 'It messed me up in a weird way'

Adnan Khan explains the impact that the show had on him. Read on to know more.

‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ actor Adnan Khan finished the last season of the show back in 2020. Since then, he has appeared in a music video. After the wrap of his 2020 hit television series, Adnan says that he has been focusing on doing something for himself. The actor stated that in the wake of ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, he realized that he must focus on himself. Adnan also added that he is working on a script these days. Adnan believed he needed to do something for himself.

Shedding light on how ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ brought him fame and how it changed him, Adnan said, “The show messed me up in a weird way. It filled me with a lot of ego which I didn't realise then. I didn’t see it coming but it had happened. It was from earning no money to earning a lot of money. Travelling in a bus and rickshaw to a personal car. It messed up with my personality and I became someone who I didn’t expect.”

“I wasn’t able to understand why I had become like that. I love my life and I love the fact that I am getting to fulfill my dreams. I am a simple guy who doesn’t like much bling but all of a sudden I became a person who was cherishing different things. For me art and creativity took a back seat.” the actor further added.

Since 2013, Adnan has worked in many television series, namely, ‘Arjun’, ‘Love by Chance’, ‘Dil Ko Aaj Phir Se Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai’, ‘ Khade Hai Teri Raahon Mein’, ‘Juzt Batt’, and ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’.

