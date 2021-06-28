  1. Home
Adnan Khan reveals he would love to play a negative role: I'm not worried about being typecast

Adnan Khan, who played the protagonist Mawlawi Kabeer Ahmed in the TV drama ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, says he wants to play a negative role in his next show.
"After playing a romantic character, now I don't mind taking up negative roles. I would love to come out as a bad boy on the TV screen. Negative characters are fun and interesting. It would bring new challenges. The audience may take time to accept me in grey shades, but I'm sure to impress them with my acting skills," he tells IANS.

He feels that while, after playing negative characters, actors often lose out on positive roles, he is not worried about it.

"I know the fact that mostly on TV, if you play negative roles, makers don't consider you back for the role of a protagonist. But I'm not worried about being typecast. I wish to be versatile. I'm looking for some challenging roles, be it positive or negative, to return to work," says the actor.

Also read| Adnan Khan OPENS UP on show Ishq Subhan Allah; Says 'It messed me up in a weird way'

 

