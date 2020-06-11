Adnan Khan starrer Ishq Subhan Allah to return post lockdown?

There have been reports that Ishq Subhan Allah, starring Adnan Khan and Tunisha Sharma, will be going off air soon.

The COVID 19 outbreak in India has taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry and there are no second thoughts about it. While the showbiz industry witnessed a complete shutdown for three months, several junior artists and daily wagers have been going through a financial crisis. Besides, many television shows have also been axed during the lockdown despite enjoying massive fan following including Patiala Babes, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and many more. However, there are many shows which will be returning post the lockdown and the fans can’t keep calm.

Amid this, there have been speculations about the return Zee Tv’s popular family drama Ishq Subhan Allah featuring Adnan Khan and Tunisha Sharma in the lead. There have been speculations that the show is all set to be pulled down. However, as per a report published in Telly Chakkar, Ishq Subhan Allah will be returning post the lockdown. Yes! The team will be shooting once again for the show, but there’s a twist. Reportedly, the show will return only go off air, i.e, the team of Ishq Subhan Allah will be shooting for a couple of days and will wrap up.

This isn’t all. The media reports also suggest that Adnan and Tunisha have been recording short videos from the home which are being aired on the channel as precap to help the audience connect with the plotline once again.

Apart from Ishq Subhan Allah, Zee Tv’s Manmohini will also be going off air after the lockdown. Reportedly, the makers have a bank of around 20 episodes post which the Manmohini will also be pulled down.

