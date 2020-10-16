Ae Mere Dil First Look: Tejasswi Prakash can’t take her eyes off Shaheer Sheikh as they pose together

Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash’s fresh pair in Ae Mere Dil poster will leave you amazed.

Shaheer Sheikh’s fans were a little disappointed lately after he wrapped the shooting of his popular family drama Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show which featured Shaheer in the lead along with Rhea Sharma will be pulling its curtains down this week. While his fans were concerned to miss him onscreen, the handsome hunk has come up with a pleasant surprise for them as he has shared the first look of his next project. Shaheer will soon be seen in Jeet Ganguli’s upcoming song Ae Mere Dil.

Interestingly, Shaheer will be seen romancing Tejasswi Prakash in the song and this song happens to be their first project together. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor shared the first look of the song on Instagram and it is difficult to take our eyes off this stunning pair. In the first look poster, Shaheer and Tejasswi were seen twinning in black and the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant couldn’t take her eyes of her co-star. The poster dropped hints about their sizzling equation. Shaheer captioned the poster as “Bringing you a story that will touch your hearts & stay with you forever! #AeMereDil releasing on 20th October at 11AM.”

Take a look at the first look of Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash’s song Ae Mere Dil:

As of now, Shaheer is seen paying a heartfelt tribute to the makers, cast and crew of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as the show is coming to an end now. He even shared an adorable post for his co-star Rhea and wrote, “Bringing a love story to life means having someone who understands and feeds off your energy. You made ‘Abir’ come to life, by being ‘Mishti’ ... together we tried to create something fun, meaningful & hopeful. The world looked at Ajib Rajvansh through ur eyes.”

