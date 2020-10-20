  1. Home
Ae Mere Dil: Shaheer Sheikh exudes pain & reluctance with ease; his chemistry with Tejasswi is heartfelt

Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash feature in a music video titled Ae Mere Dil and it is all things beautiful. Read.
36438 reads Mumbai
Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash in Ae Mere Dil. Ae Mere Dil: Shaheer Sheikh exudes pain & reluctance with ease; his chemistry with Tejasswi is heartfelt
It is not always easy to embrace love and trust someone after a heartbreak. Shaheer Sheikh's latest offering Ae Mere Dil, also featuring Tejasswi Prakash alongside him, brings to the foray the emotion of love and pain, reluctance and desire. The soulful ballad has been sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar and the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir. With the song, both Shaheer Sheikh & Tejasswi Prakash take the viewers on an emotional journey filled with heartbreak, a second chance at love. 

Shaheer is truly the star of television and time and again he has proved it. When it comes to portraying hurt and pain, he sure is one of the best. He has proved his mettle as an actor. The music video focuses on being hurt after infidelity, difficulty to trust someone. Shaheer's character recently had a heart break after he finds his girlfriend cheating on him with his close friend. Later, he finds love again but he is unable to embrace it, thanks to the betrayal. The lyrics and the cinematography is beautiful and each word does leave you gutted. 

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh shares a sneak peek into his upcoming music video with Tejasswi Prakash 

Speaking of Shaheer and Tejasswi, the two exude an easy chemistry on-screen. Shaheer shot for the video while he was wrapping up his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He will soon be seen making his digital debut with a magnum opus show, inspired by the iconic Game of Thrones series.

 
Credits :Vyrl Originals

