Afghanistan Crisis: Arshi Khan says ‘We’re all affected by what is happening there, especially with the women’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan in a recent chat with News18 mentioned that she and her family is deeply affected by the current Afghanistan crisis. Arshi said, “I am Afghani Pathan, my family belongs to the Yusuf Zaheer Pathan ethnic group. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal. My roots are in Afghanistan even though I was born in India. Many people are under the impression that I am from Pakistan, but I am an Indian citizen with Afghan roots”.

Arshi expressed concerns about the condition of women in Afghanistan. She said, “They discriminate so much against women, have so many different rules for them. You have to wear hijab, even cover your eyes with a net, wear hand gloves. There are many places where women have to wear burkhas even inside the house. The world has progressed so much, but these people still have such conservative ideas about how women should live. Men do not have such restrictions, they can do anything. Women are treated as slaves.”

Arshi added by saying, “My parents are also worried about Afghanistan, because they do have relationship with that country. Even if you do not have any connection Afghanistan, as human beings we’re all affected by what is happening there, especially with the women. So I will definitely raise my voice against it”.

Arshi further mentioned that many of her extended family members have migrated to different countries including India in search of a better life. She said, “Job opportunities are limited there, so many of my relatives from Afghanistan have migrated to the Middle East and other countries like the UK and the US. Some have even moved to Pakistan. My immediate family members are in Bhopal and they love India."

