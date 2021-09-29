Afsana Khan agrees to go inside the Bigg Boss 15 house after opting out; Reports

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to entertain the audience once again. It was in February this year that the show’s season 14 ended and Rubina Dilaik was declared the winner. And now after a gap of seven months, it is back again. Well, the promos of contestants are also released by the makers. No faces have been revealed, only voices are heard in the video. This year had revealed that the theme will be Jungle and it will be very dangerous for the contestants to survive.

However, amid this Punjabi singer Afsana Khan had said that she is opting out of the show due to medical reasons. But now the reports are there that she has agreed to be back in the show. As mentioned in The Times of India, when the singer backed out of Bigg Boss the makers started looking out for her replacement overnight. However, after staying out for a day, she has now decided to return to Bigg Boss. The singer was under quarantine in a hotel.

The singer had shared a story on her Instagram to confirm the news and shared a picture of the medicines taken by her. She posted a folded hands and crying emojis and wrote “Sorry my fans plz.” Reportedly, she has already returned to Punjab but now is flying back.

As rumoured others celebrities who will be seen locked up inside the house are Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, Sahil Shroff, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are also expected to participate in the show.

