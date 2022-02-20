Afsana Khan makes for a beautiful bride in an orange lehenga for her wedding; Shares PICS with hubby Saajz

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan has been trending on social media after she tied the knot with Saajz. In fact, her husband is also a singer in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Her pre-wedding festivities were also making rounds on social media. Many celebrities including Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Himanshi Khurana were seen attending the wedding. To note, Afsana was seen in Bigg Boss 15 but was eliminated from the show suddenly for her rude behaviour. The wedding took place on February 19.

Talking about her attire, Afsana ditched the traditional red colour lehenga for the wedding and opted for a beautiful orange colour. She was undoubtedly looking gorgeous as the singer went for a bold makeup. She has applied golden highlighters on her cheek and applied light brown colour lipstick. Her jewelry was also going with the bridal attire. Not to miss is her maang tikka and nathani. Her bangles were also matching with her attire. Groom was wearing a cream colour embroidered sherwani with a red colour turban.

The singer also shared the pictures on her social handle and wrote, “r happily ever after begins now.’ They pose happily for the camera.

Take a look at the pictures here:

It is worth mentioning here that singer Afsana Khan's game to popularity with Voice of Punjab Season 3 in 2012. She has several hit tracks to her credits like Dhakka, Titliaan, and others. She was ousted from the Bigg Boss after she allegedly tried to hurt herself in anger after having an emotional breakdown.

Also Read: Afsana Khan Wedding: Rakhi Sawant, Donal Bisht, Akshara Singh & more enjoy Haldi, Mehendi functions