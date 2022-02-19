Afsana Khan Wedding: Rakhi Sawant, Donal Bisht, Akshara Singh & more enjoy Haldi, Mehendi functions

The wedding season for this year has been quite a busy one, as numerous celebs tied the knot. Joining the long list comprising Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna and others, Bigg Boss 15 fame Afsana Khan will be getting married today, February 19. The wedding bells are ringing for the Punjabi singer as she shared pictures of her Haldi and Mehendi functions.

The singer will be getting married to her long-time boyfriend Saajz. She was seen enjoying her pre-wedding function on February 18. The bride-to-be looked beautiful in her Haldi ceremony as she sported a mustard yellow lehenga with gota work on it. She paired it with golden jhumkas. The groom-to-be also sported a yellow printed kurta pajama.

See photos here:

Afsana Khan had shared pictures of her Mehendi function also. The function was attended by her friends including Rakhi Sawant, Donal Bisht, Akshara Singh, Himanshi Khurana, Meet Bros and other celebs. They were seen enjoying the function along with Afsana. She had sported a floral multi-colour lehenga with a golden blouse, along with a red dupatta. She also offered a glimpse of her beautiful Mehendi.

See photos here:

Afsana and Saajz both are singers and have sung numerous popular songs. Saajz's famous songs include Allah Khair Kare which featured Himanshi Khurana. Afsana Khan is known for tracks Titilyaan, Jooda, Kamaal Karte Ho, etc.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15’s Afsana Khan remembers her last meet with Bappi Lahiri: ‘I got his blessings'