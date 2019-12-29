After 12 years of Om Shaanti Om, Deepika Padukone recreates a scene from the movie on Dance Plus 5; See pics

Deepika Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shaanti Om, gave her fans a sweet surprise as recreated a special scene from the movie in the latest episode of Dance plus 5. Take a look.

For every actor, his or her debut movie has a special place their hearts. Whether they succeed in the industry or not, the first film that they did as an actor, remains special to them always. They get known from that movie, and people trace their growth from that very point. Recently, Deepika Paduokne, lived her good old days from her debut movie on the sets of dancing reality show Dance Plus 5. Yes, the gorgeous diva recreated a special from her first Bollywood movie Om Shaanti Om (OSO), which starred in the main lead.

The actress, who graced the show to promote her upcoming film Chhapak, recreated the an iconic moment from OSO, wherein she walks down the on the red carpet. She took us back to the memory lane as she re-enacted the sequence with contestant Rupesh on the show. She dolled up in a pretty saree saree and she sportingly took the task and looked absolutely mesmerizing. Her style and poise nature, surely made us miss Shanti Priya from OSO. She beautiful smile and effortless walk on the iconic song ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’, the typical hand wave made our hearts melt like never before. Interestingly, it has been almost 12 years to Om Shaanti Om, and Deepika's freshness still makes us believe that she has just entered the industry. Well, we must say, DP still gives us the feels of being a debutant, also we missed Shah Rukh Khan by her side in this awe-inspiring moment.

Take a look at some of the pictures of the iconic moment here:

Didn't it take you back in nostalgia? What are your thoughts on DP's recreation of the moment? Also, how excited are your for Deepika's upcoming movie Chhapak? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

