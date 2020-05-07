After Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 12, Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane begins online auditions for season 3

Dance Deewane 3, which will be judged by Madhuri Dixit, is all set to return to the television screens and has kickstarted the online auditions.

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has brought the life across India to a standstill and the shooting of movies and television shows have been suspended. Several celebrities have been using social media platforms to connect to their fans, entertain them and even raise funds. And now the telly world is also using it for the audition. Yes! you read that right. After Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 kickstarted online auditions, popular dance based reality show Dane Deewane which is coming up with its third season is also following the same route. The show will be judged by , Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia.

The announcement was made by the makers on social networking site Twitter, wherein Madhuri is seen talking about how important it is to safe inside our houses given the COVID 19 outbreak across the world. However, the senior actress emphasised that the pandemic might have locked us in our homes but it cannot lock our enthusiasm. Later, Madhuri encouraged the dance enthusiasts to showcase their talent in the auditions for Dance Deewane 3. Interestingly, Dance Deewane 3 isn’t the first show to opt for virtual auditions.

Take a look at Dance Deewane 3 promo:

Kya aapke dance moves mein hai woh baat jo laa sakta hai aapko #DanceDeewane3 ke manch par? Toh aa gaye hain hum lekar season 3 ke auditions! Send in your dance videos to deewanedance03@gmail.com or click on this link - https://t.co/JMrIo5zvjQ@MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/wUwmcU5X9M — COLORS (@ColorsTV) May 1, 2020

Talking about the show, Madhuri asserted, “I am truly honoured that we have been able to bring back another season of Dance Deewane. Indeed, dance has always been my stress buster, it helps elevate one’s mood and I am sure it is also keeping millions across the country motivated during these tough times. But don’t let this lockdown deter you, keep your spirits high and let dance be the form of expression. If you have the passion for dance and the determination to succeed, pick a corner of your house and send us a video of your dancing talent as I’m excited and eager to witness India’s deewangi for dance, once again.”

