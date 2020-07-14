  1. Home
After Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty lights a candle as he remembers his dear friend Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's extremely close friend Mahesh Shetty also lit a candle remembering his dear friend as today marks one month since the Dil Bechara actor passed away.
From Ankita Lokhande to Mukesh Chhabra, all of Sushant Singh Rajput's near and dear ones are remembering the actor as today marks one month since he passed away. Sharing a photo for the first since her ex-boyfriend passed away, Ankita Lokhande posted a a picture of a lit diya on Instagram. Choosing to not say much, Ankita simply captioned the photo, "Child of God." Now, Sushant's extremely close friend Mahesh Shetty, who was reportedly one of the last few people Sushant called that fateful night, also lit a candle in rememberance of his dear friend. 

Taking to his Instagram Story, Mahesh Shetty shared the photo of a small candle along with a heart break as well as folding hands emoji. Mahesh, too, did not say much. Last month, the actor had penned a heartfelt note for Sushant and remembered their early days in the city. Sushant and Mahesh were friends for almost 13 years. He had written, "So much has been left unanswered and there’s so much more left to talk. I’ll tell you all about it, when I see you again !!!" 

Recalling their old days when they were just starting out as actors and would spend a lot of time in Mumbai's Film City, he wrote, "Sometimes in life you meet someone and feel an instant connection as if you've known him all your life and you realise you don't have to be born from the same womb to be brothers. This is how we met ..We met as brothers." 

Take a look:  

