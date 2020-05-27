After Arjun Bijlani, Vikas Guppta and Smriti Kalra's residential complex is sealed due to Coronavirus crisis

After Arjun Bijlani, Vikas Gupta and Smirti Kalra's building gets sealed by BMC after a fellow resident tested positive for Coronavirus. Read details inside.

While we all are waiting for the lockdown to get over, there's a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in many regions of the country. The deadly virus is tightening its clutches each passing day. The worst affected among all the states is Maharashtra, especially Mumbai. The cases in the metropolitan city are increasing day by day, leading to panic situations. Though many have been hoping for things to get back to normal since it has been over two months of the COVID-19 lockdown, the conditions don't seem to calm down.

It was only a recently that filmmaker and 's building got sealed, now there's another name added to the list. We're talking about Vikas Guppta, who is touted to be the mastermind of Bigg Boss. Yes, his residential complex has also been sealed by the BMC after a fellow resident tested positive for Coronavirus. Vikas resides in Mumbai's Malad area, and the building got sealed on Saturday evening. The residents have been requested to adhere to strict guidelines and not break any social distancing protocols.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani on his building getting sealed after a resident tests positive of COVID 19: I am worried

Talking about the same to a leading entertainment portal, Vikas confirmed the news. He revealed that the building was sealed, but now they can go out. However, he requested everyone to be extremely safe during this pandemic, be careful, and take good care of their family. He stated, 'The situation is turning very bad.'

Actress Smriti Kalra, who is known for her show Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year also lives in the same residential complex of that of Vikas Guppta. Previously, Suvreen's 'good friend' and former co-star Shivin Narang's building was also sealed by the BMC.

Credits :India Forums

