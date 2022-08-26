After autopsy, Goa police arrest 2 associates in Sonali Phogat's murder case; Report

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape.

Sonali Phogat was an Indian actress and politician. The BJP politician rose to popularity through TikTok and then the reality show, Bigg Boss. Sonali was a controversial figure and found herself embroiled in many controversies over the years. She died on 22nd August 2022, in Goa and her death shocked many. She was brought dead at St. Anthony Hospital in the Anjuna area of North Goa district and the investigations into her death began soon after. The Goa police started off by questioning the two men who accompanied Sonali to Goa.

The latest development in the Sonali Phogat case is that the two accused who accompanied Sonali to Goa, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, have been arrested by the police. Earlier today, the autopsy was conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital. In the postmortem report, 'multiple blunt force injuries' were mentioned and the two were named as accused.

A senior police officer informed the Press Trust Of India that Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was added in the case related to the death of the 42-year-old.

Sonali's brother filed a complaint against the two men, a day after her death and now, the two are in police custody. Sonali's brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that his sister was also raped by her personal assistant Sudhir and his friend Sukhwinder. He also said that his sister had spoken to her mother, sister, and brother-in-law, hours before her demise. Dhaka went on to say that Sonali had no intention to go to Goa and that she was brought there, as part of the conspiracy.

The Goa police is trying to find out the truth behind Phogat's mysterious death. They have two versions to analyze- The version of Sonali's PA and the version shared by her brother.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with rape, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

