After Ayushmann Khurrana, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat plays 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat aka Tapu has recently tried his hands on playing Money Heist's popular song Bella Ciao on the piano. Check out the video.

The popular Netflix series Money Heist has become one of the most-watched shows in current times. Apart from the impressive star cast and amazing storyline, there is one more thing for which the Spanish web-series has been hogging the limelight- the song ‘Bella Ciao.’ This amazing number has become an all-time favourite of all the music lovers for all the obvious reasons. We all remember how Dream Girl actor Ayushmann Khurrana played it on the piano a few days back.

In fact, popular TV host Maniesh Paul had also played the song on the piano thereby receiving praise from everyone. Now the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Raj Anadkat popular known as Tapu from the TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen perfectly playing the tunes of ‘Bella Ciao’ on the piano which is sure to leave his fans in complete awe of him as well as surprised.

Check out the video below:

Raj Anadkat is a complete storehouse of talent and multiple instances prove the same. A few days back, the young actor had shared a painting on social media depicting the current condition of our planet because of the Coronavirus pandemic. It showcased the earth wearing a mask and surrounded by the deadly Coronavirus which left it in tears. So, it won’t be wrong to say that Raj aka Tapu possesses few other hidden talents also apart from acting.

Credits :Instagram

