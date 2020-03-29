After Baarish, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to star in a movie together?

Gossip mills are abuzz that Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are going to collaborate once again. Deets inside.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma need no introduction. After their stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the two have become one of the most popular jodis on TV now. There have also been several rumours that the duo is seeing each other, but the two have still maintained the 'good friends' tag. While many thought their friendship was only for the show, even after over a month of the 'tedha' season going off-air, Mahira and Pahria are seen spending quality time with each other.

PaHira, as their fans lovingly address them, became the first BB 13 jodi to get a project together after the show. The two were seen in a romantic music video titled, 'Baarish.' The song sung by Sonu Kakkar was dropped on 10 March 2020 and received an overwhelming response from the audience. People not only adored Pahira's chemistry but also lauded Paras and Mahira's acting chops. Now, there is another news coming in that will make every Pahira lover dance in merriment.

Gossip mills are abuzz that Pahira has signed their second project are going to team up for a movie now. Yes, you read that right! Paras and Mahira may collaborate for a Punjabi film together. In fact, social media have already signed the dotted lines. But, the shooting of the movie has not begun owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. Well, no confirmation regarding the same has been given yet either by Paras or Mahira. But, if this stands to be true, it is surely going to be treat to watch them share the screen again.

Take a look at the speculations here:

#BREAKING #PaHira will be seen together in a Punjabi Movie soon, They have signed the Contract already.@paras_chhabra @MahiraSharma_ Bas #Carona Ka wait hai Yeh Khatam hojaye phr hi shoot start Hoga — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira were seen spending some quarantine time together at the former's residence. They also clicked some selfies with Paras' mom and shared the glimpses of their fun-banter on Instagram. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Pahira in a movie? Let us know in the comment section below.

