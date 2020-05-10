After Benafsha Soonawalla accused ex beau Varun Sood of cheating, latter admits of messing up relationship

Benafsha Soonawalla recently wrote an open letter talking about her past failed relationship with Varun Sood. Now, the latter has also opened up about the broken relationship with Ben revealing some shocking details. Read on.

Benfasha Soonawalla and Varun Sood were once touted to be the cutest couples of the Telly world. However, the two had an ugly breakup, leaving many disappointed. Though the two are now happy with their new partners, the talks about their broken relationship are still on. While Ben is dating Priyank Sharma, Varun is seeing Priyanka's ex ladylove Divya Agarwal. The two called off their relationship years ago, but the reason behind their nasty breakup was never clear. Both of them kept blaming each other.

However, in a recent social media post, Benafsha revealed why her relationship with Varun did not work out. In a long note, she vented out her anger and shared details about how things went wrong between them. She even went on to accuse him of cheating with other girls, being dishonest and lying to her almost every time. She pointed out his filthy habits and lashed out at everyone who constantly kept blaming her without knowing her side of the story.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla sing and dance amidst quarantine; WATCH

After all these allegations, Varun has finally come out in the open to and revealed how their relationship went down the hill. In quite a few open statements, Varun has finally confessed that his relationship with Benafsha broke off because of him. The handsome hunk agreed that he was the one who screwed things up and created a mess in their relationship.

Well, does this mean that Benafasha's allegations against Varun off infidelity stand true? It seems so. The girls who were involved with Varun have also come out to support Benafsha and are applauding her for showing the courage in the open statement. Benafsha had mentioned that it was the last and final time that she was speaking about her relationship with Varun, and now wants to end the topic forever. She also said that she had to take the step of revealing things as she was being defamed by her ex and his girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Did Benafsha Soonawalla accuse ex boyfriend Varun Sood of cheating and dishonesty? Find Out

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×