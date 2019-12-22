After Beyhadh 2, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 starring Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur to make a comeback; Watch Video

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 starring Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur is all set to return to TV. The makers have released the first promo and it looks extremely promising Take a look.

December started off good with two popular shows Beyhand 2 starring and Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, made a rocking comeback on TV. We're talking about popular Sony TV show ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’. Yes, the much-loved sjhow is all set to return to the small screen, but this time with a fresh cast and fresh story. The first season starring Nikita Dutta and Namik Paul had garnered many eyeballs, and became a massive hit among youngsters.

Now, after three years, the makers are all set to launch Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 with new leads Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur. Though the concept will still revolve around love and the sacrifices couples make to stay together, it would be interesting to see how these fresh faces take the legacy forward of Nikita and Namik's iconic chemistry. The first look of the show has been revealed and it looks quite promising. The promo gives us a glimpse into the lives of two lovers Shravan ( Mohit Kumar) and Suman (Kanikka Kapur). From high school romance to military camps, the two have been trying to find a way to make their love flourish. We must say, both Mohit and Kanikka look extremely promising and ready to put forward a story of true love and compassion. Well, after such an amazing promo, it would be interesting to see how Suman and Sharvan weave the string of romance and love.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 Review: Jennifer Winget as Maya is danger disguised in black beauty; Shivin as Rudra is intriguing

Apart from Kanikka and Mohit, Jay Thakkar, Madan Joshi, Satyajit Sharma, Geetanjali Tikekar, Rajiv Kumar and Anjali Mukhi, will also be seen playing vital roles in the second season Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. The show is all set to go on floors in January next year. How did you find the promo? Do you think Kanikka and Mohit will be able to live up to the expectations? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More