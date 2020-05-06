After Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Jassie Gill for her next music video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is also set to star in a music video with Jassie Gill after her super-hit song Bhula Dunga featuring Sidharth Shukla. Read details inside.

It's time for Shehnaaz Gill's fans to rejoice, as the cute actress has apparently signed her next project. Yes, you read that right! She was last seen in a music video opposite 'good friend' Sidharth Shukla, titled 'Bhula Dunga.' Well, this was the first collaboration of the Bigg Boss 13 jodi, and it received an overwhelming response from their fans. Darshan Raval's melody about love and heartbreak garnered so much attention that it broke many records, and became a chart-buster within some days of release.

Now, media reports have it that Shehnaaz has bagged another single, but this time it will not have Sidharth Shukla. Yes, Shehnaaz is soon going to see in another music video opposite Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill. A source close to the upcoming project revealed some details about it to the Times of India. Confirming the news, the source said that just like Bhula Dunga, Shehnaaz and Jassie's song will be a soulful melody. It will be an emotional heartbreak number, but will a Punjabi twist and tadka.

Further, the source revealed that a teaser of the same is expected to release sometime next week. Both, Sana and Jassie have shot their portions for the teaser it in the confines of their home, owing to the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. The complete shoot will take place after the lockdown is uplifted. However, no confirmations have been made yet regarding the same, either by Shehnaaz or by Jassie. But, if this is true, then it is surely going to be a treat for all Shehnaaz Gill fans.

For then unversed, the Punjabi Ki rose to fame after her stint in BB 13. She won hearts with her cuteness and innocence and also was one of the top five. Jassie had also entered 's show as a special guest with to promote a film, wherein Shehnaaz had broken down after seeing someone from her own place. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

