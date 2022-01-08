After Bigg Boss OTT, Zeeshan Khan looks forward to resuming acting: I want to portray a creative character

Actor Zeeshan Khan claims he never regretted giving up his parallel lead role in Ekta Kapoor's long running show 'Kumkum Bhagya' for participating in the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

He says: "I never regret quitting my show being aware how big my role was in it. Of course, I was sad. I really loved the team. Shabir (Ahluwalia) sir, Sriti (Jha) are amazing people. But as I was heading towards a new journey in 'Bigg Boss' which was keeping me strong. And the 'Kumkum Bhagya' team was supportive about it."

The actor also mentioned that he has never called it quits for acting. After experiencing some good time for the reality TV show he would love to resume acting.

He adds: "I'm an actor and by God's grace will always be the one. I took a break from doing 'Bigg Boss' and am thinking of resuming acting. I'm looking forward to playing some challenging and promising roles. I want to portray a creative character filled with a lot of emotions and treats for my audience."

