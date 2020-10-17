After breakup with Asha Negi, is Rithvik Dhanjani dating Monica Dogra?

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani broke up earlier this year. A couple of months later, the latter has been dating Monica Dogra, according to reports.

Television's hottest couple Asha Negi and broke up earlier this year. While the reason for the same was unknown, Asha dignifiedly mentioned that sometimes some relationships don't last but the respect within them stays. Rithvik, however, has not yet spoken up on the breakup news. Now, according to the latest buzz, months after his breakup with Asha, Rithvik is currently dating singer Monica Dogra. Yes, you read it right.

According to several reports floating on the web, Rithvik and Monica started dating a couple of months back and are currently getting to know each other. Meanwhile, Asha has been focusing on her work and recently wrapped up shooting of Abhay 2 in which she played the role of a journalist. Asha has always been pretty respectful and candid about her life while maintaining the privacy she wants.

When Pinkvilla had asked her on reports of her breakup with Rithvik, she had told us, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies." Asha and Rithvik met each other on the sets of the popular show, Pavitra Rishta. They fell in love on the sets of the show and soon became the 'IT' couple. The duo was in a live-in relationship, and also was apparently planning to tie the knot. But unfortunately, they parted ways due to trouble in the paradise.

