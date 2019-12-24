After breakup with Neha Kakkar, THIS is who Himansh Kohli showers Christmas presents on; Find Out

Christmas is around the corner and looks like former lovers Himash Kohli and Neha Kakkar are missing each other. After Neha Kakkar singing Channa Mereya for Himash Kohli on Indian Idol 11, now he has hinted on reviving old friendships. Deets inside.

Some love stories die before time, but they remain alive in everyone's heart. One such love story is that of actor ace singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli. The duo left many disappointed when they announced their breakup in December 2018. Now, it it is time for Christmas, the day which is filled with love and happiness. It is a day to shower your special one's with lots of love and goodies. Bollywood's chocolaty boy Himansh Kohli is also all pumped up to ring in Christmas, also has some special plans this Christmas, sadly without Neha Kakkar.

In an exclusive conversation with Times of India, the actor revealed the special person, he showers Christmas presents on after his ugly breakup with Neha Kakkar. Yes, he made the big revelation that he is super excited to gift his loved one's with many Christmas goodies. He said that previously he used to get gifts from his family, friends and neighbours. But now it is his time to become people's Santa and shower them with presents. So, this Christmas he plans to gift all this loved one's with amazing and happy goodies and make their day a memorable one.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar gets teary eyed as Kapil Sharma sends an emotional message for Bharti Singh

Talking about the importance of Christmas, Himansh said that, "It is the time to revive old friendships and spend time with his family.” Well, is he hinting to sort things with ex beau Neha Kakkar and make this Christmas happy for all their fans? Recently, Neha Kakkar was also seen singing 'Channa Mereya' for Himansh Kholi on the sets on Indian Idol 11. Is there a good news coming for us soon? Will they patch up again? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, let us know if you want to see the cute couple back together, in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar's controversies that took everyone by surprise; Check them out

Credits :Times of India

Read More