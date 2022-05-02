After Breast Cancer surgery, Chhavi Mittal gets back to work; Says 'Working takes my mind off things'

Chhavi Mittal revealed her Breast Cancer diagnosis a few days ago and shared a post on social media. She shared about her journey from the diagnosis, and PET Scan to her surgery and the recovery phase. The actress is going through a painful experience but she has not lost her vigour and positive outlook toward life. She was discharged from the hospital yesterday and shared a reel to express her happiness about returning home. She also shared a post talking about doing small tasks to feel normal again.

Now, Chhavi again shared a post on her Instagram handle. In this new video, we can see Chhavi is occupied with her work as she is munching something. In the caption of this video, she writes, "This is my space. Working takes my mind off things, as does my workout. Can’t workout rn, but who’s to stop me from working! #recovering". We can see Chhavi trying her best to distract herself from the pain. As always, we can also see her fans cheering her up in the comment section and showering her with good wishes.

Click here to see the video

To note, Chhavi was admitted to the hospital a few days back and she was operated on 25 April 2022. On Tuesday, the actress penned a note and revealed that she is now "cancer-free." She also mentioned, "The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over." Chhavi also pampered herself with a salon session at the hospital post-cancer surgery. She has become an inspiration for many people since she opened up about her breast cancer surgery.

