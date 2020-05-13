After Circus, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Doosra Keval to air on TV amid lockdown; Confirms Doordarshan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Doosra Keval is all set to return to our Television sets soon amidst the Coronavirus-led lockdown. The news of the show's comeback has been confirmed by Doordarashan National. Read on to know more.

It's been almost two months that India has been under lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. After PM Narendra Modi's speech yesterday, we know that the battle is going to be long and tough. While the PM did not reveal details of Lockdown 4, it is understood that the trouble is not over yet, and we will have to follow social distancing for some more time. This means the stay-home policy will be intact and our hopes to jump back to normalcy soon will take time. Staying indoors for so long has got us all bored, especially when there are no new episodes of our favourite shows. However, what needs to be done, needs to be done. We're fighting this war against COVID-19 together.

While going out is not allowed, broadcasters are trying to kill boredom by airing old classics. Yes, this lockdown has taken us in the good old days, as popular shows from the 80s and 90s era have made a huge comeback on TV, keeping us entertained and happy. From Mahabharat, Ramayan to Dekh Bhai Dekh, almost all most-loved shows are re-run during these distressful times. Shah Rukh's much-adored show Circus also happened to make it to the small screen again. And now there's a piece of happy news for all SRK fans. The superstar's other TV show, Doosra Keval is all set to return to TV soon. Yes, you read that right!

Doordarshan National took to their Twitter handle to make this happy announcement. Sharing a short clip from the show, DD wrote, 'Coming soon, Doorsa Keval starring .' The show will be aired on Retro DD. However, the re-telecast date has not been revealed yet. The show first aired in 1989, wherein SRK played the role of Lekh Tandon. It was a series with 13 episodes.

Take a look at DD Nationals' tweet here:

Talking about the show, Shah Rukh as Lekh Tandon is a village boy who killed by his close friend for not doing illegal work for him. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy to know about Doorsa Keval's return on TV? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Aahat, Mano Ya Na Mano to Fear Files: Horror TV shows that you can revisit during Coronavirus lockdown

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×