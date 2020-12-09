After Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Divya Bhatnagar's brother alleges the late star's husband tortured & abused her

Divya Bhatnagar's brother has alleged that they have found a note on her cupboard in which she accused her husband of torturing and abusing her. Read on to know more.

Divya Bhatnagar who appeared in popular daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai left for her heavenly abode on December 7, 2020. She was, unfortunately, diagnosed with COVID-19 and succumbed to it at the mere age of 34 years. While her untimely demise has left the entire television industry in deep shock, her husband Gagan Gabru has now grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. It all happened when his mother-in-law accused him of being a fraud and abandoning Divya.

Not only that but Devoleena Bhattacharjee who was a good friend of the late actress also accused Gagan of torturing Divya physically and mentally. She also accused him of stealing her jewellery and using her to build contacts in the entertainment industry. Now, the latest to speak about the same is Divya’s brother Devashish Bhatnagar who has reportedly revealed that he is planning to file a case against his deceased sister’s estranged husband.

Devashish has alleged that Gagan began torturing Divya both physically and mentally after their marriage. He also mentions a note that the late actress wrote on November 7 while accusing her husband of torturing and abusing her. They are said to have found the note on her cupboard after her death. According to Devashish, Divya had also approached the police and filed an NC against her husband on November 16 owing to an episode of domestic abuse. On a similar note, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also mentioned this NC that was filed by the late TV star. Not only that but she also revealed a molestation case that was filed earlier against Gagan at the Shimla Police station.

