After Disha Parmar & Nakuul Mehta’s reunion, 5 TV couples fans would love to see onscreen

Often there are shows that fans relate to and they hit their right chords so much that it becomes a part of their routine to watch the show. Well, along with the show one thing that becomes immensely popular amongst fans are the lead pair of that particular show. Many times, it happens that the Jodi of a particular show becomes so popular that fans keep loving them even after the show goes off air. Well, one such most-loved Jodi of Indian television was that of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who were first seen in Star Plus’ show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. Fans loved this Jodi so much that, makers did not hesitate a bit in making Disha and Nakuul’s reunion possible. They are reuniting on-screen with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that premieres on August 30. We thought of bringing you a list of 5 TV couples that fans would love to see reuniting on-screen.

-

Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as Akshara and Naitik set goals for a perfect married couple in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They were one of the cutest and most romantic on-screen Jodi’s of TV and fans never got bored of watching them. Maybe that is why the Star Plus show ran successfully for so many years. Even though Hina and Karan are no more a part of the show, these two are still touted to be one of the best on-screen couples.

Hitten Tejwani – Gauri Pradhan

Hitten and Gauri were first seen together in the show Kutumb. Fans loved their love-hate relationship in the show and their chemistry immediately got a thumbs up. In fact, fans were elated when these two were paired opposite each other yet again in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. But after that, Hitten and Gauri’s reel life relationship turned into a real-life relationship and they got married. Although, we see them together off-screen their magical on-screen chemistry is still missed.

Shweta Tiwari – Cezzanne Khan

There are very few Jodi’s that create such magic on-screen and cast such a spell on the viewers that they cannot help falling in love with them. Although, Shweta has been paired opposite so many actors till now, but her pairing with Cezzanne Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, still remains the most-loved and fans would love to see them reunite someday.

Ram Kapoor – Sakshi Tanwar

The OG Bade Achhe Lagte Hain couple Ram and Sakshi can still break the internet if the news of them reuniting on-screen breaks. So do we need to say anything more about them? Fans still wish to see them together so how could we not have them on this list?

– Mohit Sehgal

Sanaya Irani as the college genius and Mohit Sehgal as the college basketball captain were the ultimate couple that the audience loved between 2008 and 2010. What's more, the favourite lead pair of the show also ended up being real-life soulmates and partners. Sanaya and Mohit got married in 2016.

