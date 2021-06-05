After Ekta Kapoor and others, Aly Goni DEFENDS Pearl V Puri amid alleged rape charges: He is the sweetest guy

Amid several TV personalities showing their support to Pearl V Puri amid alleged rape charges, Aly Goni asked the actor to "stay strong."

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Many television personalities are coming forward to show their support to Pearl V Puri amid the alleged rape charges put upon the actor. From to Karishma Tanna, many have taken to their social media handles claiming that the allegations are not true in the slightest. Joining them is Aly Goni, who shared two Instagram Stories highlighting Pearl's positive personality.

Sharing a black and white photo of Puri, Goni wrote, "HE IS THE SWEETEST GUY IN OUR INDUSTRY AND THIS NEWS CAN'T BE TRUE. STAY STRONG PEARL," along with a thumbs down emoji. Furthermore, Aly shared Ekta Kapoor's IG post defending Pearl, writing, "PLEASE READ THE CAPTION." In Ekta's IG post, she wrote, "My opinion only comes from what the girl's mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent ...and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set."

"I have all the voice notes and messages between the child's mother and me which clearly points to the false allegations being put on Pearl. The film industry is as safe or as unsafe as any other business. To give it a bad name to get your agenda sorted is the lowest form of low ever. If by chance, Pearl is proved innocent, I request people to look more deeply into how the important & much needed movements in today's time, are being used unfairly reducing the gravitas of the situation. May justice prevail! #MayJusticePrevail @pearlvpuri," Kapoor further wrote.

Check out Aly Goni's IG stories defending Pearl V Puri amid alleged rape charges below:

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

