  1. Home
  2. tv

After getting ridiculed for not being literate enough, Anupamaa takes a stand for herself in the NEW promo

In the new promo of Anupamaa, she is finally seen taking a stand for herself. The show has risen to the top spot in the second week.
16742 reads Mumbai
After getting ridiculed for not being literate enough, Anupamaa takes a stand for herself in the NEW promoAfter getting ridiculed for not being literate enough, Anupamaa takes a stand for herself in the NEW promo

Rupali Ganguly recently made a comeback with Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa. The show focuses on the struggles of a homemaker with Ganguly playing the titular role. The show has risen to the top spot in just one week and Rupali expressed how happy she is with the response. In a new promo, we will see that Anupamaa will be getting ridiculed for not being literate enough by her own children. Her elder son who wants to marry a girl he loves taunts that he won't be able to because his mother is not literate. Their words hurt Anupamaa who finally takes a stand for herself and says that whatever the situation be, no one can take it away from her that she is their mother. 

Anupamaa loses her first job because of her family's indifference and bears her heart out to her mother. Star Plus shared the new promo and captioned it, "Kya ek Maa se uske 'Maa' hone ka adhikaar koi cheen sakta hai? #Anupamaa @rupaliganguly @sudanshu_pandey @paras_kalnawat @madalsasharma @kedaraashish @muskanbamne." Rupali returned to the small screen after a sabbatical of 7 years. The show was earlier supposed to air in March but due to the lockdown situation, the show's launch was pushed and timeslot was revised from 9 PM to 10 PM. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly on sabbatical post motherhood: My body changed; I couldn't look at myself

Rupali thanked fans for the response, she wrote, "A huge #thankyou to everyone who is watching #anupama #Anupamaa  Wish I could thank everybody personally but #shooting ke beech ye #possible nahi ho paata ... but I do read every msg and see every post  #overwhelmed and #humbled by the love for our #show  #please do keep watching and sending us #love and #blessings every #msg you send to #me , every #post is #precious."

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement