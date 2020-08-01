After getting ridiculed for not being literate enough, Anupamaa takes a stand for herself in the NEW promo

In the new promo of Anupamaa, she is finally seen taking a stand for herself. The show has risen to the top spot in the second week.

Rupali Ganguly recently made a comeback with Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa. The show focuses on the struggles of a homemaker with Ganguly playing the titular role. The show has risen to the top spot in just one week and Rupali expressed how happy she is with the response. In a new promo, we will see that Anupamaa will be getting ridiculed for not being literate enough by her own children. Her elder son who wants to marry a girl he loves taunts that he won't be able to because his mother is not literate. Their words hurt Anupamaa who finally takes a stand for herself and says that whatever the situation be, no one can take it away from her that she is their mother.

Anupamaa loses her first job because of her family's indifference and bears her heart out to her mother. Star Plus shared the new promo and captioned it, "Kya ek Maa se uske 'Maa' hone ka adhikaar koi cheen sakta hai? #Anupamaa @rupaliganguly @sudanshu_pandey @paras_kalnawat @madalsasharma @kedaraashish @muskanbamne." Rupali returned to the small screen after a sabbatical of 7 years. The show was earlier supposed to air in March but due to the lockdown situation, the show's launch was pushed and timeslot was revised from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Rupali thanked fans for the response, she wrote, "A huge #thankyou to everyone who is watching #anupama #Anupamaa Wish I could thank everybody personally but #shooting ke beech ye #possible nahi ho paata ... but I do read every msg and see every post #overwhelmed and #humbled by the love for our #show #please do keep watching and sending us #love and #blessings every #msg you send to #me , every #post is #precious."

