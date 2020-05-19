After Hamari Bahu Silk cast raises issues of non payment of dues by producers, FWICE takes action

Hamari Bahu Silk non-payment of dues row: After several complaints and suicide threats by the cast and the crew of the show, CINTAA and FWICE come to rescue. Read on to know more.

Zee TV show Hamari Bahu Silk has been in the news for quite some days. Yes, the show that went off the air last year, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The cast and crew of the revealed that they have not been paid for the show, after almost a year of its closure. When Pinkvilla contact leads male actor, Zaan Khan, he revealed that they have been paid for just 15 days of the shoot, and the producers are now refusing to give them their pending dues citing reasons of losses. Matters got so worse, that the cast threatened to attempt suicide if they were not paid off.

The non-payment of dues row grabbed many eyeballs and many actors have spoken on behalf of the team. Now, in the latest update, CINTAA and FWICE have come to the rescue of the team, and have taken matters in their hands. In a chat with a leading entertainment portal, Amit Behl, Senior Joint Secretary CINTAA, said that they are trying to reach out to the actors and requesting them to be a little more patient. Sadly, not all actors have complained to CINTAA. Though some of them have, but owing to the lockdown, we are not able to understand the right scenario. But, we are trying our best and putting all efforts. We hope that no one from the cast and crew takes a drastic step to harm themselves. We are not completely aware of the situation between Jyoti Gupta, Sudhanshu Tripathi, Devyani Rale, and the channel.

He stated, 'The issue is actually in a state of limbo, and we don’t know who is telling the truth. We have the Line Producer V/s Producer Vs channel version, all against each other. We are hoping that there is a solution on this before something drastic happens.'

Further, he added, 'We have been told that FWICE has taken up the issue with the actors, technicians and also the channel. The channel has eventually assured that they will clear the payments of technicians and actors directly, and will deal with the producers themselves.'

