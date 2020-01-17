After Hina Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi to make her Cannes Film Festival 2020 debut?

Shivangi Joshi aka Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to walk the ramp in Cannes Film Festival 2020. Reed deets inside

Last year, made history as the popular actress became the first TV celebrity to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It added a feather on her cap as everyone lauded her reaching such a great milestone. Who ever thought that TV soap diva would make it this big, but Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara aka Hina Khan made it happen and walked the ramp in Cannes Film Festival 2020. She not only walked the red carpet, but also unveiled the first look of her film ‘Lines’ at the fest. It was indeed a proud moment for all and we cherish it till today.

Now, looks like her co-star has taken some serious inspiration from her and is following her footsteps. We're talking about Hina's on-screen daughter Naira aka Shivangi Joshi from YRKKH. According to latest media reports, Shivangi is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Yes, you read that right! The beautiful actress will walk down the red carpet at Cannes 2020. Reportedly, Shivangi will be marking her debut at the global event with her first film titled, ‘Our Own Sky’. It also features south actors Asifa Haque and Aditya and the three are set to mesmerize everyone on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2020. Well, this also makes Aditya the first male actor to walk the carpet with the gorgeous ladies.

ALSO READ: New Year 2020 EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi REVISITS her best moments from 2019 and what she looks forward to

Our Own Sky is a romantic love story. The shooting has already kick-started in Mumbai. The makers also have a 6-day shooting schedule on the outskirts of the city. Talking about YRKKH, Shivangi's jodi with Mohsin Khan aka Kartik is loved by the viewers and the show recently completed 11 years of successful run. Are you happy to hear this news? How excited are you to see Shivangi rock the red carpet of Cannes 2020? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

