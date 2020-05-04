After Kalla Sohna Nai with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana's new song is OUT and it has a Kabir Singh connection

After mesmerizing everyone with her spellbinding chemistry with Asim Riaz in Kalla Sohna Nai, Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana is back again with another music video. The song is titled 'O Jaanwaale' and it has a Kabir Singh connection. Find out how.

Himansh Khurana needs no special introduction. The beautiful Punjabi singer-model has made a special place in everyone's heart after her amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13. She has become the talk-of-the-town for many reasons, but most importantly her mushy relationship with Asim Riaz. The two fell in love with 's show and are inseparable from each other. In fact, the duo also went on to feature in a music video together 'Kalla Sohna Nai' by Neha Kakkar and made many heads turned. They spellbinding chemistry and cuteness won many hearts, and fans started shipping for #AsiManshi again.

However, after the successful video with loverboy Asim, Himanshi is back again with another song. Yes, this time it is not with her handsome boyfriend, but it rather has a Kabir Singh connection. How do you ask? Just some hours back, Himanshi's new song, 'O Jaanwaale' got dropped and it has left the beautiful model's fans awestruck. Well, this song is sung by none other than Akhil Sachdeva, who wowed everyone with his mesmerizing voice in 'Tera Bann Jaunga' from Shadid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh. Yes, Akhil has sung this new track 'O Jaanwaale', and it is beautiful.

The romantic track features both Himanshi and Akhil together. Kunaal Vermaa has not only composed the music but also penned the lyrics of this soulful song. The song revolves around the struggles faced by couples in long-distance relationships. It focuses on how despite giving their best, couples in a long-distance often tend to drift apart. Himanshi as usual looks extremely beautiful and her expressions are will make you fall in love with her all over again. The lyrics are relatable and will hit the right chord.

The diva shared a glimpse of the song on her Instagram handle with a caption, 'When your heart beats for love!' Well, we all know who Himanshi's heart beats for now, and we're just waiting to see Asim's reaction on the song now. Fans have already started showering Himanshi with love and blessings.

Take a look at Himanshi's post here:

