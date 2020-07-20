  1. Home
  2. tv

After Kangana Ranaut’s revelations, Nakuul Mehta asks 'Making someone's demise your hashtag is called normal?'

Post Kangana Ranaut’s recent ‘explosive’ interview, Nakuul Mehta took to his Twitter handle to to share his views on the ongoing debate of nepotism, favoritism, and more. Here's what the Ishqbaaaz actor had to say.
217 reads Mumbai
After Kangana Ranaut’s revelations, Nakuul Mehta asks 'Making someone's demise your hashtag is called normal?'After Kangana Ranaut’s revelations, Nakuul Mehta asks 'Making someone's demise your hashtag is called normal?'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut recently gave an explosive interview recently to a leading news channel, exposing the 'ugly' side of Bollywood. The actress, who is known for speaking her mind without fearing anyone, pondered over a lot of topics. From nepotism, favoritism, to Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise, Kangana spoke about everything wrong that has been going on in the entertainment industry for ages. She also called out many big names in the showbiz world including Karan Johar, Mahesh Batt among others.

The diva's fiery interview has shocked the Indian Film fraternity. The shocking revelations made by Kangana have caught a lot of attention, and people from all walks of life are expressing their views on the topics. While many agree with Kangana's opinions, some had dissenting views. And among the latter category is well-known actor Nakuul Mehta. The handsome hunk does not seem to be in full agreement with Kangana's views, and his latest tweets are proof. 

After Kangana's explosive interview, the Ishqbaaaz actor took to his Twitter handle to share his views on the ongoing debate of nepotism, favoritism, and more. In a series of tweets, Nakuul indirectly put forward his views on topics that the Queen actress spoke about openly. He asked several questions and took some sly digs for using a deceased person's name to make things about oneself. Nakuul also talked about Kangana deeming Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as "B-grade actresses" who haven't risen up in the ranks despite working in Karan Johar's camp, in an indirect way. 

Take a look at Nakuul's tweets here: 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement