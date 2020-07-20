After Kangana Ranaut’s revelations, Nakuul Mehta asks 'Making someone's demise your hashtag is called normal?'

Post Kangana Ranaut’s recent ‘explosive’ interview, Nakuul Mehta took to his Twitter handle to to share his views on the ongoing debate of nepotism, favoritism, and more. Here's what the Ishqbaaaz actor had to say.

recently gave an explosive interview recently to a leading news channel, exposing the 'ugly' side of Bollywood. The actress, who is known for speaking her mind without fearing anyone, pondered over a lot of topics. From nepotism, favoritism, to Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise, Kangana spoke about everything wrong that has been going on in the entertainment industry for ages. She also called out many big names in the showbiz world including , Mahesh Batt among others.

The diva's fiery interview has shocked the Indian Film fraternity. The shocking revelations made by Kangana have caught a lot of attention, and people from all walks of life are expressing their views on the topics. While many agree with Kangana's opinions, some had dissenting views. And among the latter category is well-known actor Nakuul Mehta. The handsome hunk does not seem to be in full agreement with Kangana's views, and his latest tweets are proof.

After Kangana's explosive interview, the Ishqbaaaz actor took to his Twitter handle to share his views on the ongoing debate of nepotism, favoritism, and more. In a series of tweets, Nakuul indirectly put forward his views on topics that the Queen actress spoke about openly. He asked several questions and took some sly digs for using a deceased person's name to make things about oneself. Nakuul also talked about Kangana deeming Bollywood actresses and Swara Bhasker as "B-grade actresses" who haven't risen up in the ranks despite working in Karan Johar's camp, in an indirect way.

Take a look at Nakuul's tweets here:

'The talent of making everything about oneself' can be a legit category at every Bollywood award. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 19, 2020

Is making someone's passing away your hashtag considered normal in 2020? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 19, 2020

Can one legitimately enjoy someone's artistic work whilst being in disagreement with their larger moral ground? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 19, 2020 How do we categorise artists as A / B / C grade? Basis their monetary worth or largesse of imagination/depth of work/ sincerity to craft? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 19, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×