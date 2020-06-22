After Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Asim Riaz announces his new music video and it is NOT with Himanshi Khurana; See Pics

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz is all set to give his fans another surprise after his music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The Kashmiri model-actor recently revealed that he his ready with his next song, but this time it is not with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Read on to find out more about Asim's upcoming music video.

Asim Riaz is running high on success, and we're not just saying. The handsome hunk has been making headlines ever since his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Though he emerged as the first-runner up on 's show, he won many hearts. Asim Riaz is amassing a huge fan following and has become a household name now. BB 13 gave him the start that he needed, and now Asim is leaving no chance to make the most of it. The actor is doing all that he can to entertain his audience and crave a special place in everyone's hearts of the audience.

He has been focussing on his work and is dedicating time towards his passion. After BB 13, Asim has been a part of three beautiful music videos. While he started with Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez's song 'Mere Agne Mein'. He went on to do, two songs with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Just a few days ago, the couple's second song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' got released, and it yet again made AsiManshi fans go gaga over their chemistry. Both their songs received an overwhelming response and are doing well.

Now the BB 13 runner-up has dropped in another surprise for his die-hard fans. Well, Asim has revealed that he is all set to charm people with another music video and dropped in some BTS pictures from the same as well. However, this time, the song will not have Himanshi Khurana with Asim. Yes, you read that right! A little sad news for the couple's lovers, but Asim revealed that he is extremely excited about the song and cannot wait for it to release. Are you wondering who is featuring opposite Asim? Well, it is Punjabi singer Barbie Mann.

Asim took to his Instagram account to announce his upcoming song, and some beautiful pictures with Barbie. In the photos, the duo can be seen enjoying a bike ride, and look extremely cute together. The wide and brightening smile on Asim's face is sure to swoon you off your feet. While Asim looks dapper in a pant-shirt, Barbie looks beautiful in a mint green traditional dress. The song is sung by Barbie, and Asim is drooling over the track already. Though he did not reveal much details, he said that he is excited for this song.

Within moments of Asim making this surprising announcemnet, his fans went berserk and showered him with priases. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for this one? Did you like the jodi? Let us know in the comment section below.

