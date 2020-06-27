After Kunal Pandit, Karan Khandelwal bids adieu to Mumbai due to financial crisis: Couldn’t even arrange food

Karan Khandelwal, who is known for his stint in Siddhivinayak, has been facing financial crunch and has returned to his home town in Kerala

The COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have affected millions of lives across the country. Several people were left jobless and have been facing a financial crisis. The situation isn’t different for the showbiz industry which witnessed a complete lockdown for over two months. As a result, several actors witnessed financial crunch and were forced to bid adieu to the city of dreams. Days after television actor Kunal Pandit announced his decision to leave Mumbai, his Siddhivinayak co-star Karan Khandelwal had also decided to go back to his home in Kerala.

To note, Karan is known for his stint in shows like Siddivinayak, Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Haiwaan. In his recent interaction with Times of India, the young actor spoke about the issues he came across during his stay in Mumbai during the COVID 19 outbreak and stated that the wasn’t able to meet his ends in the city. “Mumbai is one of the majorly affected cities in the country. There was a surge in COVID-19 cases around my area. I couldn’t even arrange food and other necessities for myself. Plus, it was getting difficult to meet other expenses as well,” Karan added.

He further mentioned that while he was staying in the city for several years, it was the current situation which forced him to leave. As a result, he drove his car for around 1400 km to get back to his home town.

Talking about the financial crisis, Karan said, “My family has been helping me with finances. Before the lockdown, I had shot for a web show and they immediately cleared my payment, which was helpful. But apart from that, I have many other pending dues from other projects. Now, even if I join a new show, I won’t the payment for a couple of months. So, it was a better option to return home.”

