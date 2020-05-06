After Kyunki actress Jaya Bhattacharya, Pavitra Rishta fame Puru Chibber shaves his head amid lockdown

Puru Chibber, who became a household name after Ankita Lokhande's brother in Pavitra Rishta, has gone bald in during the Coronavirus lockdown. Here's why.

Just a few days ago Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Jaya Bhattacharya, who played the role of Payal, made headlines. The actress raised eyebrows as she shaved her head and went bald during the Coronavirus lockdown. She revealed her new no-hair look with a post on her Instagram handle. And now another actor has followed her footsteps and gone bald. We're talking about Pavitra Rishta actor Puru Chibber, who played the role of Ankita Lokhande's brother on the show. Yes, Puru has shaved his head amid the lockdown.

Revealing the reason for this unusually big step, Puru revealed to the Times of India that he wanted to experiment with his looks. The handsome actor shared that he had been waiting to experiment with his looks for a long time. And now as everyone is locked in their house, he made the most of his time to fulfill his long-standing dream. The actor hoped that his new look encourages directors to come up with different and challenging roles for him. He said that he cannot wait to get back into action and start shooting for another character soon.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal & Babita's banter on the show makes a patient admitted in ICU smile

When asked if it was a difficult decision to take, Puru said that for an actor it is never easy to let go of his hair as it adds character to his overall looks. But he did it as he wanted to take a break free from his image, which has been made over the years in the industry. He added that he is liking his new look and his friends have also complimented him for the same.

Further, the actor mentioned that he desires to Puru retain this bald look for some more time. He said that that his hair has started growing a little, and he might not shave it for the next few days, but he definitely wants to flaunt his new look.

Apart from Pavitra Rishta, Puru was also seen in shows like Beintehaa and Naamkarann. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year

Share your comment ×