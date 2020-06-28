After Manish Raisinghan, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame Ankit Shah to get married on June 30

Actor Ankit Shah, who was last seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Aashima Nair on June 30 (2020), amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Just a few days back, Manish Raisinghan of Sasural Simar Ka fame, dropped in a huge surprise for everyone as he announced his wedding. The actor revealed that he is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove Sangeita Chauhaan on June 30. This piece of news surely sent happy vibes around the Telly world. And now, another marriage is going to take place on the same day, calling for double celebrations in the tinsel ville. Yes, another wedding is going to happen on June 30 (2020), and it is none other than actor Ankit Shah.

Ankit Shah was last seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and is now all set to tie the knot with his fiancé Aashima Nair in Mumbai. The duo was originally supposed to have a grand wedding on June 11. However, considering the COVID-19 crisis in the country, Ankit and Aashima had to cancel their plans. Now, they will exchange wedding vows in a simple ceremony next week. Just like some others, Ankit and Aashima's wedding will be a low-key affair, with only 50 people attending their 'D-Day.' All with all the safety precautions will be followed as per the guidelines given by the Government.

Revealing details of his wedding, Ankit told the Times of India, that the wedding was supposed to be a grand affair, and both the families were extremely excited about it. Though the duo could have postponed their marriage, the next date available was in November or December. Owing to the uncertainty and unpredictability of the times today, the couple decided to tie the knot on June 30. While originally they had planned to invite 500 guests, but now following the new guidelines, the will have only 50 people attending their wedding ceremonies. The actor said that two rituals will be performed at his house, and he is in talks with his housing society to grant him permission for the same. This will be followed by saat phere (seven vows that bind the bride and groom into husband and wife) at the Arya Samaj mandir. Ankit also shared that they will ensure that all the guests go for a medical check-up a day before the wedding.

Talking of the precautionary measures taken to adhere to the guidelines and ensure the safety of everyone, Ankit said that guests below the age of 10 years and above 55 years will not be present at his wedding. Moreover, he shared that they have sent digital invites to the guests with a request to ‘Wear a mask and follow social distancing’. The actor further shared that they will have a designated person to offer masks and gloves, and everyone's hands will be sanitised at regular intervals during the wedding. The body temperature of all guests will be checked, before they enter the banquet.

The Veera actor added that they will order packed thalis from a restaurant. Ankit and Aashima will wear masks that are colour coordinated to their wedding outfits. And those, who are missing the wedding of these beautiful lovebirds, will be able to attend it in a digital way, as the couple will go live on all social media platforms.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×