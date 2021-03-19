After Mayur Vakani, TMKOC’s Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar gets diagnosed with COVID; Goes into home isolation

Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has confirmed testing positive for COVID 19.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers are in a fix as two of its actors have been tested positive for COVID 19. It hasn’t been a day since Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Sundar in the show, had tested positive for the deadly virus. And now it is reported that another actor, who plays an integral part in the sitcom has also been diagnosed with coronavirus. We are talking about Mandar Chandwadkar who is seen as Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in TMKOC. The actor had confirmed the news during his conversation with ETimes and stated that he had lost sense of smell following which he got himself tested.

Mandar also asserted that the soon after his tests came out to be positive, he had informed the unit of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and took a break from the shooting. As of now he is under home quarantine and is taking all the necessary precautions. “I have told Sonalika and Palak also to get themselves tested. Rishi, an AD on the show had a bit of cold and I told him too, he has thankfully tested negative,” Mandar had added. Meanwhile, Sonalika Joshi, who happens to be Mandar’s onscreen wife, and Palak Sindhwani, who is Mandar’s daughter in the show, have also got their tests done and are waiting for the reports.

To note, Mayur and Mandar aren’t the only ones who have been tested positive for COVID 19. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has also been diagnosed with the deadly virus. She had shared the news on Instagram and had revealed that she has been quarantined at home at the moment.

Credits :Times Of India

