After Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, these YRKKH actors too quit the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the leading shows on the small screen. The actors of the daily soap are highly praised by the fans for their excellent acting skills. Recently, lead actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan decided to bid goodbye to the show. Mohsin completed the shoot a few days back while Shivangi also completed her five-and-a-half year-long journey on October 25. While the viewers were still not over with the disappointing news, two more actors from the show have exited. The actors who left the show are Simran Khanna and Shilpa Raizada.

Shilpa confirmed her exit from the show in an interview with TellyChakkar, Shilpa said, "It has been a part of my life, It became a habit of going to the set every day. Shilpa and Surekha had turned synonymous. Earlier, there were so many people in the show, while talking I am missing those old days, the whole journey is unexplainable in words. Now, the whole drift on leaving the show will transform into realisation soon. It has surely been an impeccable journey for me."

Coming back to Shivangi, the pictures from her last day of the shoot were shared by director Rajan Shahi alongside a long note that read, "THANKS AND GRATITUDE SHIVANGI JOSHI from all of us in DKP/ YRKKH TEAM UNIT CAST AND CREW Yesterday was a day of saying Thank you gratitude for taking the benchmark of what it means to be TRULY A "PROFESSIONAL" HARDWORKING TALENT WITH UTMOST HUMILITY DEDICATION PATIENCE AND GENUINE REAL " TIME TESTED " UNCONDITIONAL FAITH RESPECT FOR ENTIRE CREW CO ACTORS PRODUCTION HOUSE CHANNEL FANS AND VIEWERS . 29 years of my career as director producer in this industry have never come across a HUMAN AND DEDICATED ACTOR LIKE U.”

The show will be witnessing a generation leap in the upcoming track. It will revolve around the lives of Kartik and Naira/Sirat’s children, Aarohi, Aakshu, and Kairav, the roles of which will be played by Karishma Sawant, Pranali Rathod, and Harshad Chopda respectively.



