After Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's supporters trend #FansDemandSidNaazShow

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans are now demanding a show of their own. Here's Why.

Bigg Boss 13 is over, but worry not! Another show is going to fulfill your daily dose of entertainment. We're talking about none other than 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. The show where ex BB 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will be on a hunt to find their ideal partners. The 'swayamvar' style show's first episode aired last night, which saw the two, meeting and interacting with ample of prospective suitors. While the first episode was entertaining enough, tonight's episode is going to be full of dhamaka. How do you wonder? Well, it's going to see the much-awaited reunion of our beloved SidNaaz.

Yes, you got it right! Sidharth Shukla is going to enter the show. No, not as a contestant, but as Shehnaaz's guiding force. He will be seen helping Sana to choose her ideal match. The makers dropped in the promo today, wherein Shehnaaz is seen getting teary-eyed and showering kisses on Sidharth. The BB 13 winner is also all smiles as she embraces Sana, and pecks a sweet kiss on her cheeks. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's cute reunion has made fans go gaga over them again, and they don't seem to have any control over their emotions.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill REUNITE on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge; Fans trend #SidNaazForever

After watching the awe-inspiring promo of the show, SidNaaz fans are now urging the channel to create an entire show on #SidNaaz. No, we're not kidding their fan army wants a new show that showcases Sidharth and Shehnaaz's cute chemistry and bond. Don't believe us? Here's the proof.

Check out SidNaaz's fans demands:

We are like a deck of cards; different colors and symbols but one cannot work without the whole set.#FansDemandSidNaazShow pic.twitter.com/8nnQOtQs4F — HabeebaH (@HabeebaTasneem) February 18, 2020

#FansDemandSidNaazShow We miss all those days of love and happiness when these two souls met and stay like they were one soul. pic.twitter.com/oH0w63rFGz — Kaustubh Chakraborty (@KaustubhChakra4) February 18, 2020

Guys v want to see them together because of their raw, pure and real chemistry we as a viewer r craving to see them together that doesn't mean they can't work at different places also one more thing please respect their privacy.#FansDemandSidNaazShow@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — Nami (@nanonami28) February 18, 2020

How can they let her go through this pain even the crew, the host and contestants can see their love for eo. @ColorsTV please change the concept of this show #FansDemandSidNaazShow https://t.co/0fd8GbwPGU — Pam (@Pam38685602) February 18, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you also want to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz in another show after BB 13? Are you missing their cuteness? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans trend #WeMissYouSid as they want to see the BB winner on TV

Credits :Twitter

Read More