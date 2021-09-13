After Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat slams people for cooking up false stories: May God bless them with good sense

It has been a while since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat made the headlines for their personal life. There have been reports about the duo dating each other for a while and this has got the social media buzzing with opinions and memes. And while everyone has been brimming with opinions about Raj and Munmun’s rumoured affair and their age gap, the young actor has not slammed netizens for cooking up false stories about his life.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raj shared a post slamming the false stories doing the rounds about him and urged everyone to think about the repercussions these false stories can have on his life. The post read as, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me. Think of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘cooked up’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.”

Take a look at Raj Anadkat’s post:

Interestingly, Raj’s post hours after Munmun Dutta had slammed social media trolls on Instagram. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the filth that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called ‘Literate’ ones proves how regressive society we are. Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether your humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is never your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGINITY APART.”

Also Read: Munmun Dutta lashes out at social media trolls; Says ‘Ashamed of calling myself daughter of India’