After Munmun Dutta, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sindhwani buys a new apartment

Palak Sindhwani is a popular face in the television industry and is quite famous for her character ‘Sonu’ in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from her massive success in the show, the actress has added another milestone to her success. Palak has recently bought an apartment for herself. She shared pictures of the house on social media.

The actress has purchased a swanky new home and shared a picture of it on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as, 'Like they say, There is no place like Home! ?well, I’ve shifted to a new apartment recently and was looking for a centre table for my living room, and then @vivantametalarts came to my rescue. As soon as I got in touch with them and shared a few references, in no time, they delivered this beautiful centre table, just the way I wanted it to be. ?? Thank you @vivantametalarts One stop solution for all your furniture needs, they provide good quality products at very reasonable prices, also delivery is real quick! ?

You can Dm them for further info related to their products, price range, Delivery time etc etc.'

Take a look at her post:

A few days ago, actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita also purchased a new lavish house in Mumbai. She had shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. Before Palak, Nidhi Bhanushali played the role of Sonu in the TV show. Popular actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada also gifted himself a brand new subcompact SUV.



