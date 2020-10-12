After Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan to marry long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal amid rumours of breakup?

Aditya Narayan opens up on his relationship with Shweta Agarwal and reveals they are all set to tie the knot by year end. Read.

After Neha Kakkar, another singer to take the plunge by the end of this year is none other than, Aditya Narayan. The singer had been rumoured to be dating Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal. However, after a public spat it was reported that the two have parted ways but looks like all is well in the paradise for the duo. In an interview with TOI, Aditya has confirmed that he will be getting married to Shweta by 2020 end. Well, something good out of this year.

Opening up on their love story, Aditya said that he hit it off with Shweta instantly. "I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be 'just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers." He also mentioned that their relationship has also gone through the various ups and downs in the last 10 years. "Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot," he added.

Aditya also opened up on the public spat he had with Shweta and said that people assumed they have broken up which made it difficult for him to go out with her. "I accept that there can be issues in a relationship, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road. Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other. Now, after a decade, I feel it is the right time to take the plunge," he shared.

Credits :TOI

